Media personality Nick Cannon says it’s time for Black women to get the respect they deserve.

On Thursday, Cannon posted a lengthy instagram message, apologizing for collaborating with R. Kelly on a 2003 rap song called “Gigalo.”

In the song, R. Kelly sings the chorus, “I’m a gigolo, spending lot’s a dough… Always surrounded by so many (HO!)”

Cannon writes:

“After much self reflection and meditation, I have to be one of the first to admit that in my past I’ve DEFINITELY turned a blind eye to a lot of darkness in this industry.

Let’s stop beating around the bush and call it what it is. This entire industry was established and built by evil and predatorily spirits and male chauvinistic behavior.

And since the recent media outrage pertaining to @RKELLY I have realized that the REAL issue at hand is the ultimate lack of care and disrespect for our QUEENS.

For far too long we have treated women like second class citizens, when in actuality they are the source, our core, and the Superior beings…

But From Individuals like Les Moonves, Harvey Weinstein, ‪Steven Tyler‬, R. Kelly, Elvis and others, I must say we have to deal with this sickness head on.

And I will be one of the first to say on behalf of all men, I am Sorry.

Let’s change it ALL immediately. And call it all to the table for our ignorance, wrong doings and disrespect. I apologize my Queens.”

The post stirred a mix of reactions.

“We’ll only see real change when the MEN such as yourself start changing how they think and treat women,” wrote @foxripoli. “I’ve been waiting for men to stand up like you just have!”

Others questioned why more white artists and entertainers weren’t being challenged for past relationships with younger women.

“I’m not into segregating child predators by colour,” wrote @MichelleMonique Jones. “A spade is a spade. we need to stand up to all of these people.”

Many cultural critics have long wondered when hip hip would have its #MeToo moment.

Buzzfeed reporter, Sylvia Obell, posed the question in her viral piece, “Will Time Ever Be Up For Abusive Men In Hip-Hop?”

“In sum, rape culture is as deeply rooted in our history as hip-hop, and the latter often contributes to the ugly reality of the former,” writes Obell. “Leaving communities of black people and music lovers with questions few really want to ask, but should.”

Hip hop mogul, Dame Dash, who was also interviewed by Nick Cannon this week, did a separate interview addressing why he never spoke up about R. Kelly’s alleged abuse.

“If you remember [JAY-Z and Kelly’s 2002 album] The Best of Both Worlds, you don’t see my name on that … I never wanted no parts of that,” Dash said.

“So what you think I felt? I’m human bro. I had to look the other way, all these years…That ni**a did a record with the ni**a that raped my girl, that he liked as well. But no one said nothing.”

Read Cannon’s full post below.