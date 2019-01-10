Damon Dash says Aaliyah never spoke about R. Kelly relationship: “It was so much hurt for her”

Damon Dash is speaking out about Aaliyah Haughton‘s relationship with R. Kelly after years of silence on the issue. The music mogul sat down with Hip Hop Motivation and revealed he couldn’t stomach Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly documentary because he’s still so affected by the knowledge of what his late fiancee endured.

“I watched some of it yesterday, as much as I could tolerate,” the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder explained. “And I’m not gonna lie, as a human I was tight. I was tight about a couple of things. Number one, there was a girl that was trying to talk about it and couldn’t. And I remember Aaliyah trying to talk about it and she couldn’t. She just would leave it at, ‘That dude was a bad man.’ ”

Dash admits he didn’t push Aaliyah for details about her relationship with R. Kelly, whom she allegedly married in secret at age 15.

“And I didn’t really wanna know what he did to the extent that I might feel the need… to deal with it. Just ‘cause that’s what a man does. But it just was so much hurt for her to revisit it. It was like, ‘I wouldn’t even wanna revisit it without a professional.’ Whatever got done was terrible,” he said.

“You know, I watched John Legend be fearless about his opinion of it, regardless of, politically, how it may seem but I’ve been tight about this s—t for years.”

Damon Dash insists he refused to work with R. Kelly because of what he knew about his disgusting proclivities but he didn’t stop his former partner, Jay-Z, from collaborating with the sexual predator.

“If you remember [JAY-Z and Kelly’s 2002 album] The Best of Both Worlds, you don’t see my name on that … I never wanted no parts of that,” he said.

“So what you think I felt. I’m human bro. I had to look the other way, all these years…That ni**a did a record with the ni**a that raped my girl, that he liked as well. But no one said nothing.”

Check out the interview: