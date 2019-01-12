Cardi B was served with a lawsuit for allegedly beating a fan, as she walked onto the set of her new Netflix series Wednesday night, according to The Blast.

In a video captured by The Blast, Cardi is seen walking onto the set of Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow–a music competition show where she will serve as a judge. As she walked to the set, she joked with photographers but then a process server is seen dropping the lawsuit papers in front of Cardi.

The lawsuit stems from a May 5, 2018 Met Gala incident that resulted in one man getting assaulted. Cardi, who was pregnant at the time, and her husband Offset were at The Mark Hotel in New York City, when the alleged victim, Giovanni Arnold, reportedly tried to get an autograph, according to an article in The Blast. Arnold alleges that instead of getting an autograph, he was verbally assaulted by

Cardi and Offset before he was physically attacked by three of the couple’s bodyguards.

Arnold claims to have suffered injuries to his face, neck, back and body and is seeking unspecified damages.

He filed a lawsuit against both Cardi and Offset in July, but allegedly had a tough time trying to actually serve either of them.

Last September, a process server served Offset in New York but “unhappy he was served, he threw the documents out the window of his SUV and drove away,” according to The Blast. Additionally, Arnold says a lawyer claiming to represent Cardi reached out to his lawyer, but then refused to accept service.

Arnold then filed court documents on September 13, accusing Cardi and Offset of ducking service of the lawsuit and of “avoiding responsibility for their actions.” He asked the court for an extension to serve them with the legal papers.