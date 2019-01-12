Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is reportedly done with music. In an Instagram story the rapper posted on Friday, Lil Uzi said he wants a normal life and is quitting the music industry.

“I wanna take the time out to say I thank each and every one of my supports, but I’m done with music,” he wrote on the post, according to Page Six. “I deleted everything. I wanna be normal… I wanna wake up in 2013.”

Fans responded instantly, taking to social media to lament that Lil Uzi may have already deleted music files for his second studio album, Eternal Awake, which was near completion and the rapper had been teasing for months. What’s unclear is whether Lil Uzi is serious or whether this is a publicity stunt. Representatives for his label, Atlantic Records, could not immediately be reached for comment.

In 2014, the Philadelphia rapper signed to Atlantic Records, having previously self-released two earlier projects. As a signed artist with Atlantic, Uzi quickly rose to fame with his “Luv is Rage” mixtape and subsequent “Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World’ and “The Perfect Luv Tape” releases.

His 2017 debut album Luv is Rage 2 charted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the catchy single “XO Tour Llif3,” immediately connected with fans. The track peaked at #7 and made Uzi a big name in the rap community, along with his feature on the chart-topping Migos single “Bad and Boujee,” according to Page Six.

Before word that he was quitting music, Lil Uzi had teased fans on the supposedly imminent Eternal Atake album, which drew controversy for featuring cover art based on the Heaven’s Gate cult. Representatives from the cult threatened legal action against the rapper for allegedly using their artwork without permission.