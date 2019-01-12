Following the widespread viewership of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly docuseries and pending investigations into multiple criminal allegations, the R&B singer R. Kelly is reportedly having panic attacks, with doctors visiting him at home and one instance serious enough to send him to a hospital.

Sources who claim to be still connected to Kelly told TMZ that his panic attacks began occurring in the days before the six-part docuseries ran and have continued afterward, with one attack so bad that it prompted him to be treated at a hospital. The docuseries featured dozens of women, former employees and music celebrities all claiming that Kelly preyed on underage girls and sexually, physically and mentally abused them.

—Police interview R. Kelly after tip that singer was holding women hostage—

Doctors have allegedly been making house visits to check up on the singer.

A rep for Kelly replied with “no comment” when asked about both the panic attacks and an upcoming inspection at his recording studio.

A judge on Friday granted the city of Chicago’s emergency motion to enter the singer’s Near West Side recording studio to investigate alleged building code violations, according to The Chicago Tribune.

The inspection will reportedly take place on Wednesday, with the city’s Department of Buildings probing whether Kelly illegally converted the warehouse into a recording studio and living quarters without obtaining the proper permits. The emergency motion was prompted by an anonymous call to Chicago’s 311 line Wednesday saying that people were living in the building, which is zoned for commercial use only. The Tribune also reports that the building’s owner is trying to evict Kelly in a separate suit for not paying rent.

—St. John Fisher College cheerleading squad suspended after video shows some cheerleaders using N-word while singing rap song—

So far, the docuseries has also prompted a criminal investigation in Georgia where investigators from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in Atlanta have reportedly tried to contact some of the women who spoke of allegedly being abused in the documentary. Also, prosecutors in Chicago are urging victims to come forward.