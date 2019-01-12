Police paid R. Kelly a visit on Friday after receiving a tip that he was holding two women hostage, but they found no evidence to support the allegation, authorities said.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office had passed along information to Chicago police from an out-of-state resident who claimed that the R&B singer was holding two women against their will at Kelly’s Trump Tower residence, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told USA Today.

Since the Lifetime airing of the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries which divulged allegations of sexual, physical and mental abuse and statutory rape of girls and young women by the singer, there has been a growing chorus of people who have come out against the singer.

After the dream hampton-produced docuseries ran, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx called on anyone with information about alleged abuse by Kelly to come forward so her office could investigate. Prosecutors in Fulton County, Ga., are also reportedly investigating some of the allegations made in the Lifetime series.

Officers went to the apartment and interviewed Kelly and the two women independently.

“The women stated that they were not being held against their will and they were in good health and spirits,” Guglielmi told USA Today. He added that Kelly invited officers into the apartment. “Nothing looked out of place in the apartment and the call was closed as unfounded.”

Also on Friday, a Cook County Circuit Court Judge ordered that Kelly allow city officials to inspect his Chicago recording studio one day this upcoming week. The city is following up on complaints that people were living in the industrial space in violation of city building codes.

Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, has denied the allegations made against Kelly in the Lifetime series and said he hoped Friday’s visit by police would settle the matter and end the scrutiny of his client.

“We have said all along, there is nothing to hide, he is doing nothing wrong,” Greenberg wrote to USA TODAY in an email. “The police were professional. They visited with the two young ladies, were satisfied. The women were happy, healthy, and there because they wanted to be. Hopefully this puts the ridiculous thought that he has some secret sex slaves secreted away to rest.”

Earlier this week, Kelly kicked off a birthday celebration at a Chicago nightclub with a packed audience of mostly women cheering and rooting him on. The celebration was interrupted by police, who said they were called to the area of the nightclub Thursday over reports of a “person wanted” by law enforcement.

People and CNN reported that officers “made contact” with Kelly and determined there was no warrant out for his arrest after running the singer’s information through their system.

Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008, but has been shadowed by allegations of sexual misconduct for years.