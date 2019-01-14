After a tumultuous 2018, that featured rumors of a divorce and a shoulder injury, Wendy Williams is taking another week before she returns to her hit talk show.

After leaving her audience in suspense to whether she could possibly return on Monday, fans at the TV taping were greeted by a familiar face: CNN anchor Don Lemon. Lemon along with a trio of women filled in for Williams because “it takes four people to make up” for her absence.

Lemon said that Wendy is still “on the mend” and would be officially back next week. Williams suffered the injury last month but has not said how it occurred. The show, has been showing reruns since Christmas Eve with a panel of “Hot Talkers” serving as substitutes.

“As she has for the past 10 years, Wendy delivers an incomparable live talk show day in and day out and we want to give her the best opportunity to heal and recover,” Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury, the show’s production company, said to Variety in December. “Wendy has our complete and unwavering support and we look forward to her return to the iconic purple chair.”

Williams first missed her Dec. 17 taping, then returned to work the following day, hosting new episodes through the end of that week. After the Dec. 20 episode, she posted a statement on the show’s Instagram revealing that she had suffered “a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell,” and that she had taken medication to manage the pain.

The shoulder fracture isn’t the issue following around Williams. She’s also been embroiled in a scandal where her husband of 21 years, Kevin Hunter, is accused of allegedly getting his mistress pregnant. Many fans of the show are wondering if the legendary gossip queen will have anything to say when she returns.

