Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle have reportedly gotten engaged and have already taken engagement pictures on a horse. Or, at least, we think they are.

According to TMZ, leaked pictures of their upcoming GQ cover shoot were taken this past Saturday and the website says that they “are definitely engagement photos.” Meanwhile, Nipsey has denied that he is engaged to London on Twitter and according to XXL his rep has also stated that they are not engaged. Still, TMZ claims that there sources at the photo shoot who told them that the couple are indeed engaged.

—Norway investigating Jay-Z’s Tidal for falsifying stream numbers—

IT AINT A Engagement Shoot.. It’s a @GQMagazine Shoot w My Girl https://t.co/z8KDG5stJl — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) January 14, 2019



Whatever the case, the two have had a lengthy yet on-again, off-again relationship filled with rumors of wedding bells. After a brief breakup in 2017, it is said that Lauren made Nipsey publicly tell the world she’s was wife outside of a birthday dinner before saying it was all a joke. Still, their union has produced a son that was born in 2016.

TMZ released photos of the two posing in all-white for the GQ shoot. In the shoot, Lauren is seen on a horse in a residential neighborhood with Nipsey by her side.

—Gloria Allred: R. Kelly allegedly threatened revenge porn against accuser—

If or when they tie the knot, it would be the first marriage for both of them. They have a son together, Kross, born in August 2016. Lauren also has a son, Cameron Carter, with Lil Wayne, while Nipsey also has a daughter, Emani, from a previous relationship.