The attorney for one of R. Kelly’s accusers says she has proof that the R&B has used retaliation and intimidation tactics in an attempt to silence a 2018 lawsuit.

Gloria Allred who represents Faith Rodgers, has filed a lawsuit against Kelly in New York for alleged sexual battery, false imprisonment and “willfully, deliberately and maliciously” infecting her with an STD. Allred said during a press conference on Monday in New York City that Kelly responded to a 2018 lawsuit by posting private photos of Rodgers without her consent on social media and sending a letter to another attorney threatening to reveal his and Rodgers’ personal correspondence and to provide witnesses to speak about Rodgers’ sexual activity.

“In response to Faith’s lawsuit, Kelly retaliated against her by threatening to reveal what he alleges are details of her sex life,” Allred said according to USA Today. Additionally, he posted private photos of her. One threat was contained in a letter Mr. Kelly wrote to Lydia Hills, an attorney for Ms. Rodgers, as follows: ‘If she persists in court actions, she will be subject to public opinion during the discovery process.’

“For example, my law team is prepared to request a production of the medical test results proving the origin of her STD claim, as well as 10 male witnesses testifying under oath about her sex life (and) complete records of her texts and FaceTime exchanges,” she continued.

Rodgers was 19 when she first met Kelly, though Allred alleged that “whether or not someone was an adult is irrelevant if, in fact, that person has evidence that they were abused.”

The photos were shared on a Facebook page called “Surviving Lies,” which was created by Kelly’s supporters to discredit his accusers in response to the Surviving R. Kelly Lifetime documentary. Facebook deleted the page several hours after it was created after photos of Rodgers and one other unnamed Kelly accuser were posted.

“It seems that Mr. Kelly is taking his playbook from Donald Trump, who threatened to sue the women who came forward during the campaign to speak about his behavior towards them,” Allred said. “In fact, although it may be a coincidence, Mr. Kelly was recently confronted by the police at Trump Tower in Chicago where he was residing.”

Allred also revealed that she is representing another Kelly accuser who was underage when she and Kelly first met, though she declined to share any other information about her client.