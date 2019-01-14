Even though they are on opposing sides politically, when it comes to friendship, John Legend‘s loyalty to his friend and mentor Kanye West knows no limits.

On Saturday, West and wife Kim Kardashian joined Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen for the R&B crooner’s James Bond/casino theme’d 40th Birthday party.

“Casino Royale! Happy Birthday John!!!!” Kardashian wrote as her caption Sunday morning while sharing several stunning photos of the giddy foursome on Twitter.

Although Legend’s birthday was technically on Dec. 28, Teigen chose to wait till after the couple and their two children returned from their tropical family vacation to throw a soiree. In the hours leading up to the festivities, the social media savvy model posted adorable photos of their son Miles, dressed in a tuxedo similar to his dad’s.

“Okay guys. throwing john’s 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-john. Which one!” she Tweeted, with the pictures of Miles modeling two different suits.

Casino Royale! Happy Birthday John!!!! pic.twitter.com/vviB3BUCb7 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 13, 2019

Keeping with the theme of the evening, Kardashian wore a sheer black lace bodysuit, while West and Legend wore black and white tuxes, respectively. Teigen went with a gold sequin dress, which she paired with an Amwaj diamond and citrine necklace and earrings.

Even though the couple waited for the new year to throw Legend’s party, last month Teigen shared a sweet tribute to her husband on his actual birthday.

“Happy 40th birthday to the most incredible man,” she captioned the post. “The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine. Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much you both say it and show it. You are one of a kind. I am grateful to your family for creating and raising such a pure, sweet, brilliant man. The world has been blessed by your 40 years on this planet. I love you. I showed you that this morning BOOYAHHHH.”

