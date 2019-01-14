Police have arrested a hulking 51-year-old white man who was caught on video punching a young Black girl in the face at the Asheville Mall in North Carolina on Saturday.

David Steven Bell was taken into custody by an off-duty cop and charged for the assault on a female under the age of 12 and two counts of assault on a female, according to WLOS.

The disturbing video, which soon went viral after it was posted on social media, shows a girl getting punched brutally in the face by the grown man.

Online jail records show that Bell is 6 foot 5 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.

Bell can be heard in the viral video yelling to the girls to “break it up.” The girls yell back. Bell walks threateningly toward the girls. One girl pushes Bell in the back.

It’s unclear if it’s the same girl who pushes him, but a girl walks toward Bell and he shoves her back. The girl gets up and Bell punches her squarely in the face with a closed fist, knocking the girl out. The other girls start screaming and running away.

According to reports, Bell is a piano teacher with a business in Black Mountain, North Carolina.

Bell was released from the Buncombe County jail early Sunday. He could serve up to 450 days in jail if convicted of the three misdemeanor charges, according to reports.