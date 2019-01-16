A Michigan man who allegedly called in a threat to Sen. Cory Booker is now facing federal charges.

NJ.com reports that according to a federal indictment unsealed Monday, Ricky Lynn Simmons faces up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for leaving a threatening voicemail for senator full of expletives.

READ MORE: Illinois man linked to racist group busted with small cache of weapons

Authorities say on October 26, 2018 Simmons allegedly used his personal cell phone to call Booker’s Camden office and repeatedly promised to put a 9mm gun in his face. Simmons also included several racial slurs in his angry tirade.

“I’m just doin’ my guns a blazin’ pal. I got a nine millimeter I’ll put in your (expletive) face, you (expletive). You wanna, you wanna challenge me?,” he taunted in the message, according to a copy of the indictment.

“Come on, you bring it on buddy,” the tirade continued. “Just me and my wife and we got guns a blazin’ you wanna come in here?”

READ MORE: Protesters demand arrest of prominent democratic donor Ed Buck after police find second Black man dead in his home

Michigan man charged with threatening Sen. Cory Booker in racist voicemail rant https://t.co/H0SrNNu7Zc pic.twitter.com/Vt8bxzASbA — NJ.com (@njdotcom) January 15, 2019

The vocal politician has been the target of several threats over the past year and around the time of the alleged voicemail threat, an explosive “pipe-bomb” style device was also addressed to his Camden, N.J. office. The package containing the explosive device was similar to others sent to target Democratic politicians and activists who have spoken up against President Trump. Fortunately, the delivery was intercepted at a South Florida U.S. Postal Service center mail sorting facility in Opa-locka.

A Florida man with a long rap sheet and a history of disruptive behavior was later traced in the case and charged in the nationwide mail-bomb scare meant to unnerve prominent Democrats.

READ MORE: Fugees’ Pras implicated in Wolf of Wall Street money laundering scam