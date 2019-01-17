Muhammad Ali, the legendary heavyweight boxing champion and social justice activist who unapologetically became known as “The Greatest” is being remembered in his hometown with the renaming of the Louisville Regional Airport in honor of his legacy.

—Muhammad Ali’s widow sells 81-acre Michigan estate for $2.5 million—

On Wednesday, the Louisville Regional Airport Authority’s board voted for the name change for Ali.

The champ would have turned 77 today.

“Muhammad Ali belonged to the world, but he only had one hometown, and fortunately, that is our great city of Louisville,” Mayor Greg Fischer said at a news conference, Fox News reported. “Muhammad became one of the most well-known people to ever walk the Earth and has left a legacy of humanitarianism and athleticism that has inspired billions of people.”

“It is important that we, as a city, further champion the Champ’s legacy,” Fischer said. “And the airport renaming is a wonderful next step.”

Ali passed away in 2016.

Ali’s widow, Lonnie Ali, said the boxer born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr., was a “global citizen,” who never forgot his hometown roots.

According to the Courier-Journal, Ali grew credited his hometown of Louisville saying it’s where his “greatness came and started.”

Ali’s widow sells 81-acre Michigan estate

Last October, Lonnie Ali, the widow of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, has sold the couple’s 81-acre estate on the St. Joseph River in Berrien Springs, Michigan for $2.5 million.

Ali bought the estate in the mid-1970s for $400,000, having just moved from the South Side of Chicago. Although he would go on to move again to Los Angeles and then to Arizona, Ali continued to use the estate as a boxing retreat, according to The Chicago Tribune.

—Chicago inspectors find code violations at R. Kelly’s studio—

The estate includes a roughly 4,000-square-feet Cape Cod style main house along with seven other buildings on the property, namely a gym with a boxing ring, a carriage house, a bath house, two climate-controlled garages and two original barns.