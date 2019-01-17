Former Vermont state lawmaker Kiah Morris continues to be harassed by racist Max Misch, who prompted her abrupt resignation last fall. This time, he showed up to a press conference on Monday where Morris speaking about the harassment, according to The Huffington Post.

Many attendees at the press conference were not happy about his arrival. It was just reported earlier this week that the man, whose name is Max Misch, would not be charged with a hate crime after harassing Morris for years.

In a video of the press conference shared by the Burlington Free Press, one woman can be heard saying, “No, no, no, no.”

“Out, out, OUT!” another shouted.

“Why is this allowed?” someone repeatedly asked.

Mish was wearing a black T-shirt with a picture of Pepe the Frog, a cartoon that has been labeled as a symbol of racism.

Morris was joined by her husband, James Lawton, law enforcement officials, and Vermont Attorney General, T.J. Donovan at the press conference, The Huffington Post writes.

When Morris noticed Mish, she stopped speaking and stepped back. Donovan then took over.

Some people in attendance held up their coats to block Misch’s view.

Donovan informed attendees that his office would not prosecute Mish due to First Amendment protections.

The attorney general shared some of the threats from a report on the the investigation, including one message that read, “Go back to Africa, it’s the only place you’ll ever be safe.”

The report also revealed that police found “several” neckties, a possible lynching reference, in the cemetery adjacent to Morris and Lawton’s home. Swastikas were also found painted in a wooded area near their home as well.

Morris expressed her disappointment with the investigation earlier this week on Monday, but said she was prepared for the decison.

“All of the accounts of what happened to me and my family over the years are enormous in scale and historically rooted in a legacy of white supremacy, misogyny and inequity,” Morris said before Misch walked in.

“We did everything that we were told to do, reported everything, held nothing back and trusted in a system that, in the end, was insufficient and inept at addressing and repairing the harm done,” she added. “In the end, we were told there was nothing to be done.”