Cardi B had a word for Donald Trump and his petty tactics to shut down the government and hold the country hostage while federal workers struggle to make ends meet while working without pay.

The Money rapper took to her Instagram to deliver a thrashing to Trump about the government shutdown that’s wreaking havoc on the nation.

“I just want to remind y’all, because it’s been a little over three weeks…Trump is ordering and summoning federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid,” Cardi B says in the video.

And for the haters who dared to use President Obama as the measuring stick to compare this shutdown to the one in 2013 that stemmed from a debate over the Affordable Care Act, Cardi countered:

“Now, I don’t want to hear y’all motherf—ers talk about ‘Obama shut down the government for seventeen days’ — yeah, bitch, for health care! So your grandmother can go check her blood pressure…with no motherf—ing problem.”

Cardi didn’t hold back and called out Trump for trying to make good on campaign lies when he promised his supporters that Mexico would pay to build a wall along the southern border. His shutdown, she explained is just a ploy to pacify his racist supporters.

“You promised these f—ing racist rednecks that you was gonna build the wall, but you know that was impossible,” Cardi B said. “But they voted for you and you promised them this shit so now you have to do it.”

In true Cardi fashion, the video went viral and even caught the eye of key Democrats who co-signed her sentiments but debated whether or not they should share her video tearing into Trump.

“(Trying to decide whether or not to retweet the Cardi B video)” Schatz tweeted.

“Omg, I had the same argument with myself 30 minutes ago!” responded Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy (D)

On Thursday, the shutdown hit day 27. It is the third shutdown in two years under the Republican majority, and it will affect hundreds of thousands of government employees, including at nine federal departments, according to the New York Times.

Cardi B 2020?