Three of Hip-Hops most iconic groups are joining forces for a mega-tour, but you’ll have to cross the Atlantic to see it.

The Wu-Tang Clan, Public Enemy, and De La Soul are uniting like Voltron for the Gods of Rap tour this Spring. The shows will all take place in the United Kingdom in London, Manchester, and Glasgow between May 10-12. This year marks three significant anniversaries for the legendary groups.

Wu-Tang is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their iconic debut album Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), while Public Enemy marks the 30 th anniversary of the groundbreaking It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back and De La Soul will celebrate 30 years of their landmark album 3 Feet High and Rising. Wu-Tang will be the headliner on the shows.

Plus, the shows will be hosted by legendary DJ and producer DJ Premier, one half of Gang Starr with the late Guru. Tickets for the tour go on sale across the U.K. on January 25. The tour announcement comes as Showtime announced a four-part documentary on Wu-Tang called Of Mics and Men which is set to debut later this year.

The first two episodes, directed by Sacha Jenkins, will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 28, with the documentary set to air on Showtime this spring according to Rolling Stone.

“The series follows the founding members – RZA, GZA, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon, U-God, Ghostface, Method Man, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna – many of whom were childhood friends in the hardscrabble world of ’70s and ’80s Staten Island and Brooklyn,” Showtime said in a statement.

Showtime’s Vinnie Malholtra added: “The Wu-Tang Clan is a seminal group that deserves a seminal documentary. Sacha Jenkins delivers just that, not only reminding us of their powerful history through vintage footage but also placing their impact in modern-day perspective that will be meaningful.”