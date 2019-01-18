Two Minnesota high school students showed their true colors on social media when they proudly posted a picture doing a Nazi salute along with a Hitler themed sweetheart dance invite, The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

There was no second-guessing the intention of the misguided Minnetonka High School students. The boy and girl were tightly wound up together in their racist antics with the boy asking:

“Sweethearts would be a Hit(ler) w/you, and I could Nazi myself going w/anybody else. Be Mein? Yes or Nein,” the invite reads.

The girl responded on Instagram: “Also I would like to state I am not anti-Semitic in any way, I hate all races equally.”

Just wow.

Minnetonka Principal Jeff Erikson condemned the post in an email to staff and students saying it a “deeply offensive message in no way aligns with our school core values: do the right thing and represent us well.”

“Please know that we take this matter seriously and are committed to ensuring a safe, positive environment for all students,” Erikson said. He assured that the students would be disciplined.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas (JCRC) said in a statement the group was “deeply disturbed by the egregious anti-Semitic image.”

“Such images both insult the memory of Hitler’s victims, as well as the heroic Minnesotans who fought to defeat Nazism,” said Steve Hunegs, executive director.

And to add insult to injury, the photo was posted right before Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27.

Racists are seemingly becoming bolder that now even teens are feeling which some credit to the atmosphere created by the current administration.

Recently a Black man in Philadelphia had to deal with finding a racist KKK recruitment flyer on his car’s windshield.

Malik Upshur spoke out against the hateful material that was found circulating in his South Philadelphia neighborhood from a branch of the Ku Klux Klan called The Knights Party, The Philadelphia Tribune reports.

“It’s just something I never thought I’d experience. My grandmother has been living here 94 years,” Upshur said.

The materials were recruiting members with the rallying cry: “Western Christian civilization is under attack,” and “White people are a worldwide minority and there are programs of genocide against white children.”

Just a sad state of affairs.