Former Georgetown basketball player Victor Page, 43, is currently stewing in a Maryland jail following his arrest for allegedly attempting to rape a 17-year-old girl.

TMZ released the disturbing video Saturday morning showing Page attacking a young woman outside of her family’s apartment in late December. According to the report, Page attempted to sexually assault the girl in her home. When she tried to run, he pinned her to the ground before neighbors came to her rescue.

A representative for the girl’s family said they released the video to the public with the hope Page will be “punished to the fullest extent of the law,” per TMZ Sports.

The attack reportedly occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 when Page knocked on the door of the girl’s family home and when she opened it, he “threw her on the floor and choked her”, writes Tisha Lewis of Fox 5 DC. The report added that she escaped, “but Page reportedly caught up with her and tried to rape her again before neighbors rescued her.”

When neighbors finally pulled him off the teenager, she ran away. Her parents immediately notified authorities and Page was arrested a few days later. He’s now behind bars at Prince George’s County Detention Center awaiting a hearing on Feb. 1.

Page is facing charges including 1st and 2nd degree attempted rape, attempted sex abuse of a minor, 2nd degree child abuse and more.

It may come as no shock to know that he has a long rap sheet, “including assault, indecent exposure and sex offense,” and he was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2nd degree assault in 2013, but was released early.

Page played with Allen Iverson at Georgetown but left the university after his sophomore year and went undrafted.