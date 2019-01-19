Ariana Grande has followed up her “thank u, next” and “imagine” singles with “7 rings”: a song fused with the melody from The Sound of Music‘s “My Favorite Things”. She dropped the video on January 17 and it has already racked up over 25 million views. But one person who does not think the track is lit is rapper Princess Nokia.

On Friday, Nokia took to social media to call out what she believes are obvious similarities between “7 Rings” and her own track “Mine,” which was featured on the hip-hop artist’s 1992 mixtape.

Princess Nokia posted a video of herself reacting to both tracks, telling the camera, “Does that sound familiar to you? ‘Cause that sound really familiar to me. Oh my God!”

“Ain’t that the lil’ song I made about brown women and their hair? Hmm… Sounds about white,” she continued.

As noted by Us, in “7 Rings,” Ariana sings, “My wrist, stop watchin’, my neck is flossin’ / Make big deposits, my gloss is poppin’ / You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it / I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (Yeah).”

Meanwhile, Princess Nokia says those lyrics are a rip off of “Mine”, which goes… “Rock my many styles then go natural for the summer / Hair blowing in the hummer / Flip the weave, I am a stunner / It’s mine, I bought it / It’s mine, I bought it.”

Grande has yet to respond to Princess Nokia’s diss.

In an interview with Billboard last December, she said she wanted to “put out music in the way that a rapper does” – and revealed her latest single was inspired by a shopping spree. “It was a … challenging fall day in New York,” the Grammy nominee said at the time. “Me and my friends went to Tiffany’s together, just because we needed some retail therapy. You know how when you’re waiting at Tiffany’s they give you lots of champagne? They got us very tipsy, so we bought seven engagement rings, and when I got back to the studio I gave everybody a friendship ring. That’s why we have these, and that’s where the song idea came from.”

Have a listen to both tracks and tells us in the comments if you hear the similarities between “7 rings” and “Mine.”