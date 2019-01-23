Kevin Hart will have to face a $7 million lawsuit against him after he attempted to get a case thrown out after a business partner sued him for breach of contract for developing an online game.

The Blast reports that a judge decided gaming company Stand Up Digital has enough evidence against Hart to move the case forward.

The company claimed that they created an app with Hart and his business partner Wayne Brown, that centered on Hart’s image. However, the comedian became tangled up in a cheating scandal and admitted to an extramarital affair. Stand up Digital said that scandal allegedly spoiled an opportunity for the company to make money since the app was set to launch a month after the controversy began.

Although the case will continue, the judge did dismiss the breach of contract claim. Hart however does have to face the other three counts.

Stand Up claims that it flushed $1.25 million into the game called “Gold Ambush” and it was supposed to launch in September 2017. However, Hart’s affair dominated the headlines, with a sex tape of him surfacing as well, which he said was an extortion attempt. Stand up said Hart’s confession to the affair and the sex tape controversy led to the app failing.

They sued Hart for $7.2 million for failing to follow up and communicate with the company. Hart said he was working with the FBI to uncover the extortion case and couldn’t communicate details with Stand Up.

In response the comedian filed a counter-suit saying he “suffered through an extremely difficult period in his life, where he was subjected to attempted blackmail to prevent disclosure of an extramarital affair.”

Hart also said Stand Up was responsible for the app’s failure when it was “released into an app market where the overwhelming majority of gaming apps make insignificant revenue, and the few successful games, such as ‘Game of War,’ have advertising budgets in the tens of millions of dollars.”