In a new legal filing, the Labor Department has revealed that computer technology corporation, Oracle has withheld $400 million in wages from unrepresented employees, including women, Black and Asian workers.

According to Bloomberg Law, The Labor Department audit revealed that women and minority workers were paid less than other employees and that the company based their workers’ past payment history to help decide the starting salaries.

These allegations came from a 2014 audit Labor Department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP). This specific office enforces equal pay and verifies that government contractors follow the anti-discrimination regulation. The office first sued Oracle back in January of 2017.

The audit found that recruitment for certain lower-leveled positions specifically targeted women and black workers. Pay records also showed that the targeted workers received less pay than others who held similar jobs in positions such as information technology and support.

Laura Bremer, Labor Department attorney told an administrative law judge that “Oracle has continued to systematically discriminate against employees and applicants based on gender and race.”

Oracle has been claimed to have “extreme preference” for visa holders, as well. The Labor Department allegedly stated that Oracle specifically uses a hiring program that targets recent college graduates that recruits Asian visa holders, which helps the company to pay the targeted group lesser than citizen hires.

This news comes at a great disappointment for workers, specifically black women who continue to fight for equal pay.

According to The American Association of University of Women, (AAUW) black women are more likely to be paid 61 cents per every dollar white men are paid in America. Contributing factors to the pay gap include intersecting justice, occupational segregation and education.