A former Memphis school teacher had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student that was exposed because she reneged on paying the boy $140 to keep quiet.

Jasmine Edmonds, 24, was arrested last week and charged with sexual battery by an authority figure. The 60-page file outlining the relationship was released by state officials on Wednesday, according to Memphis’ FOX 13, the documents that detail the sexually abusive relationship.

The files include text messages, Facebook screenshots, and formal statements outlining the deal that Edmonds had made a deal with the unnamed 16-year-old Trezevant High School student. The age of consent in Tennessee is 18.

—Four Delaware teens charged in gang rape of 13-year-old girl—

Edmonds told the boy that she was going to give the student $140 to keep him quiet. When she reneged on the deal, the boy became upset and threatened to expose her if she didn’t pay up.

The boy’s threat was found in one of the text exchanges.

“That’s Not A Threat It’s A Promise,” one of the texts read. “Then You Not Trying To Answer Or Text Back. I Got Proof Of Everything, So $140 Tomorrow Or Your Career Over On My Grandma.”

The boy was later expelled from in March of 2018 for throwing rocks at her car, and texting with Edmonds about the money. Others had noticed something was amiss between the two.

— VA woman traveled the globe while scamming victims out of $5 million, sentenced to federal prison—

Idris Harper, the school’s head boys basketball coach said that he saw Edmonds waiting on the boy after practice. He assumed that she was just giving him rides home.

The boy’s mother wrote that Edmonds doesn’t have a family, so she invited the teacher over for Thanksgiving, not realizing that the woman was sexually abusing her son.

The documents in the file date back to Feb. 1, 2018, but the Shelby County Schools appear to have not taken action until reporting it to the state last week. Edmonds was arraigned and released on bond.