Four boys, ranging in ages from 12 to 14, were charged with kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl last month in Delaware.

The boys — a 12-year-old, two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old —lured the girl from a school bus stop on Dec. 11 in Bear, Del., Wilmington, after her cell phone was stolen by a school mate, according to the Wilmington News Journal. The boys then allegedly forced her into a house, where she was repeatedly raped, according to the New Castle County Police.

The names of the victim and suspects are being withheld due to their being minors.

Court documents say the boys forced the victim inside the home and took her into a garage. She resisted and said “no” more than 15 times, court documents said. Two of the boys then pointed a knife at her and threatened to shoot her if she told anyone.

The girl eventually escaped after getting her cellphone back and police were contacted later that evening. New Castle County Police found evidence that the rape was recorded on the victim’s cellphone.

All four boys were charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree conspiracy and multiple counts of second-degree unlawful sexual contact. One of the 13-year-olds was also charged with possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, aggravated menacing, two counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, terroristic threatening and theft under $1,500.

He was arraigned and held in lieu of a $65,000 secured bail, county police said, while the other suspects were arraigned, and each held on $104,000 cash bail. New Castle County police said they’re concerned there may be more victims and are asking anyone with additional information should call county police at (302) 395-2745.