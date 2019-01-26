Nas says his ex-wife Kelis violated their custody agreement 17 times and even moved their 9-year-old son to Colombia without his permission. Now the rap legend wants a judge to help him make sense of the hot mess.

According to TMZ, Nas claims Kelis plans to leave LA to farm in Colombia as she has purchased a farm in Cartagena and plans to relocate. But the “Not For Radio” rapper says in court documents that the move violates the custody agreement regarding their son, Knight. Nas also noted that the “Milkshake” singer has taken Knight out of private school in Los Angeles and is currently homeschooling him in Colombia.

According to her Instagram, Kelis has been spending a lot of time in Colombia, as she is building her food brand Bounty and Full. Last March, she announced on “The Founder Hour” podcast that she purchased a farm with hopes of one day opening a restaurant.

“In this past year I’ve kinda felt like I need a restaurant,” she stated. “I need a space where I can actually be creative and I can do this on a daily basis. That being really necessary for me. I decided yeah, well how do I do that in staying with who I am and in the realm of control that I like to have. So I felt like, you know what, let’s do a farm. We started looking for a farm. We found a property. And we’re going to start to grow everything.”

Kelis said she plans to grow her own produce and make her own milk, cheese, and butter.

Nas and Kelis married in 2005 and divorced in 2010.

Kelis and her new husband, Mike Mora, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy in November 2015.

As previously reported, Nas spoke out about his ongoing issues with his ex back in September; after she detailed allegations of abuse against the New York native, per iheart.com.

“There was a lot of mental and physical abuse and it got to the point where I probably would have stayed longer had I not been pregnant because I really did love him and because we were married,” Kelis said in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked.

Nas denied her claims in a seven-part Instagram statement.