Nia Guzman, the mother of Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty, had a major scare this week when her Los Angeles home was burglarized.

One day after Brown was arrested on allegations in Paris, sources close to Guzman, 35, say she was visiting her mother, who reportedly lives next door, when someone broke into her apartment and stole some high end goods, including designer handbags and shoes belonging to Guzman, her oldest daughter and items belonging to 4-year-old Royalty, according to TMZ.

It’s unclear whether any other items of value were stolen from the home.

According to TMZ’s sources, Guzman suspects someone may be watching her because of the timing of the burglary, when she was out at her mom’s house. Guzman reportedly left the lights and TV on but left her door unlocked.

Concerning Brown, 29, he has been released from custody in Paris and has announced plans to sue his alleged rape victim, a French model only identified as Karima, for defamation. Neither Brown nor any of his associates have been charged with any crime, although Brown, a bodyguard and a friend were initially arrested on Jan. 21 and taken into police custody following the accusation, according to InTouch Weekly.

According to a source quoted by HotNewHipHop, police already see holes in the victim’s story. She alleges she was raped by Brown for about a half an hour in a secluded room, and then went to another room and was raped by one of Brown’s friends, before being abused a third time in a third room. Although the investigation is continuing, police have questioned the alleged victim as to why she didn’t try to escape through the three assaults or whether she asked for help, according to HotNewHipHop.

Brown’s current girlfriend, Ammika Harris, was among the 20 people present at the hangout where the alleged crime took place.

InTouch Weekly reportedly reached out to Guzman for comments on Brown’s arrest and quoted her as saying: “He is not my concern.”

As for the burglary at Guzman’s apartment, the LAPD is investigating, but so far there apparently aren’t any suspects or leads yet, TMZ said.