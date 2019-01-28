A day after winning the Best Movie Cast Award during the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Black Panther will be back in theaters for free screenings just in time for the celebration of Black History Month.

Marvel announced on Monday that the film, which is nominated for seven Academy Awards, will return at participating AMC theaters from Feb. 1-7 in honor of Black History Month. It also comes just before the final round of Oscar voting, which is Feb. 12-19.

Disney CEO Robert Iger tweeted tickets will be free for all ages.

Iger also announced that Disney will make a $1.5 million donation to the United Negro College Fund in conjunction with the screening.

“Black Panther is groundbreaking for many reasons, including the rich diversity of voices behind its success,” Iger said in a statement. “The story also showcases the power of knowledge to change the world for the better, and the importance of ensuring everyone has access to it.

“We’re proud to provide thousands of free screenings of Black Panther in hopes it will continue to inspire audiences,” he continued, “and to support UNCF with a $1.5 million grant to make the dream of higher education a reality for more students.”

Black Panther, which was released on Feb. 16, 2018, grossed $700 million domestically, and $1.35 billion worldwide, making it the highest grossing solo superhero film ever, and the fourth biggest superhero film of all-time, trailing only the three Avengers films. It is also the first comic-book superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture.

Along with Best Picture, the film is nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Original Music Score, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design, and Best Sound Editing. The Academy Awards will air on Feb. 24.