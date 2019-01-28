Just when you thought she couldn’t stoop any lower, Meghan Markle‘s sister has announced she plans to drop her “tell all” book in April to coincide with the birth of her first child with Prince Harry.

According to The Daily Mail, Samantha Grant—who changed her name to Markle after news of her sibling’s engagement to Prince Harry broke in 2017—shared her controversial book release deets with her followers news on Twitter.

“I couldn’t help but let it slip! There are actually two books coming out!” she posted to the 6000 followers on her protected social media account. “In The Shadows Of The Duchess I and II! #April #June #booklove #Markle #Samantha #Royal #History #family.”

“And you will love some of the pictures in my book also to refute any of your nasty troll gossip that we did not have a life together,” she adds as a response to her naysayers.

The 54-year old is the firstborn daughter of Meghan’s father Thomas, and has made a name for herself by courting tabloids and sharing stories about her sister and her family’s internal issues with the media.

#INTHESHADOWSOFTHEDUCHESS 💩 by Samantha Markle, who knows it’s such 💩 that she has the audacity 2 # the name of Doria whobshe has attacked repeatedly for publicity. Self published cuz no legit publisher wud touch it. #SHADOWS #DUCHESS #SAMANTHAMARKLE #DORIALOYCERAGLAND pic.twitter.com/qvmM8Bvj2y — .5 Media Group😁 MONROE (@ki_native) January 26, 2019

“I’m very much your sister and if you don’t like it too bad. Bring it on.. I think everyone should take a lie detector test,” Markle said, seemingly sending out a message to the Duchess of Sussex.

The Florida native is 17 years older than her royal little sister and grew up separately from her. The book will reportedly be titled, “In the Shadows of the Duchess.”

According to The Daily Mail, the Duchess shared her due date two weeks ago while greeting well-wishers as she and Prince Henry visited a new statue to mark the 100th anniversary of the death of poet Wilfred Owen in Birkenhead, United Kingdom.

During the appearance, the 37-year old expectant mother was glowing and confirmed that the couple’s first child is due in late April, which means she is currently six months pregnant.

She also admitted that they don’t know whether they’re having a boy or a girl because they’d prefer to let it be a ‘surprise.’