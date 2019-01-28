Robin Thede, who recently hosted The Rundown with Robin Thede on BET, is making the jump to HBO to work with Issa Rae.

The network has given a series order for a new 30-minute comedy series called A Black Lady Sketch Show, with Thede as the star and executive producer alongside Issa, according to Deadline Hollywood.

A Black Lady Sketch Show will feature narrative sketches performed by a cast of black women, including Thede along with other celebrity guests. The show also will be written and directed by black women including Lauren Ashley Smith, who was head writer on Thede’s BET show.

Smith previously worked on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Fashion Queens, and VH1’s Best Week Ever.

Prior to this Thede was the head writer and a correspondent for The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore which was televised on Comedy Central and she also has served as head writer for the 2016 White House Correspondents Dinner; making her the first Black woman to be a head writer in both late night and for the WHCD.

She has also appeared in dozens of TV shows and movies, including Difficult People, Key & Peele, A Haunted House, and Goodwin Games. She is also currently developing an untitled comedy for ABC.

The project falls under the umbrella of Rae’s deal with HBO. Rae has recently received a lead comedy actress nomination for her HBO series Insecure, made her film debut in The Hate U Give and her collection of essays is a New York Times bestseller.

Other executive producers will include Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment as well as Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch for JAX Media, which produced The Rundown, Deniese Davis, Montrel McKay produce for Issa Rae Productions and John Skidmore produces for JAX Media.