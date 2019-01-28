Over the weekend the leader of the far-right group Proud Boys, visited Roger Stone at his Florida home while wearing a tee-shirt declaring the Trump ally’s innocence.

According to the Daily Mail, Enrique Tarrio, visited Stone’s Fort Lauderdale house sporting a black tee-shirt with the words, ‘ROGER STONE DID NOTHING WRONG!’ emblazoned across the front.

The back of the shirt shows the face of Stone’s idol, disgraced Former President Richard Nixon. Underneath Nixon, headshot it reads: ‘IF I WEREN’T EFFECTIVE YOU WOULDN’T HATE ME.’

—Michael Jackson’s sexual abuse doc just debuted at Sundance and I’m HELLA conflicted—

The shirt is being sold by a web site which Stone set up to raise money for his legal defense.

“Friends, I need your help,” Stone writes on the site. “Despite a lack of evidence of Russian Collusion, Wikileaks collaboration or any other illegal activity in the 2016 election, long time Trump advisor Roger Stone has been targeted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.”

Tarrio was all smiles as he showed up on Stone’s doorstep. Tarrio succeeded Gavin McInnes as the leader of the Proud Boys after McInnes announced his resignation in November. McInnes stepped down shortly after it was discovered that FBI officials characterized the Proud Boys as an “extremist” organization with “ties to White Nationalism.”

—Tom Brokaw issues an apology after comments about Hispanic community—

Proud Boys new leader and tee shirt salesman Enrique Tarrio arrive at fellow Proud Boy, Roger Stone's house in 'solidarity'https://t.co/Kv3W5dA4I4 — Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) January 28, 2019

According to The Oregonian, days later a top FBI agent took back the statements telling the press, “We do not intend and did not intend to designate the group as extremist.” However many still see the controversial group as racist extremists and find it curious that their new leader, Miami resident Tarrio, appears to be of Afro-Cuban heritage.

Over the last few months, the Proud Boys have been linked to numerous acts of political violence across the country.

“The FBI has warned local law enforcement agencies that the Proud Boys are actively recruiting in the Pacific north-west,” read a memo sent by the FBI in a November.

“Proud Boys members have contributed to the recent escalation of violence at political rallies held on college campuses, and in cities like Charlottesville, Virginia, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.”