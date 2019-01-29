Looks like Kyrie Irving is looking to be a new ghostbuster.

—MAGA teen Nick Sandmann hires defamation lawyer after confrontation with Native American elder—

The Boston Celtics player is slated to star in an upcoming film, a scary movie/satire of sorts about the infamous the Skirvin Hotel in Oklahoma City, that has long been rumored to be haunted.

And apparently traveling NBA players have put the hotel their do-not-book list.

According to ESPN, as the legend goes, players don’t like to stay at the hotel when they travel to the city to play the Thunder. That’s because the hotel’s original owner allegedly had an affair with a maid and got her pregnant and locked her away on the 10th floor with her baby. As the folklore goes, she ultimately jumped out of a window with her child.

Those that believe the story is true, say that the maid’s ghost still haunts the halls of the hotel and some NBA players have reported hearing the cries of a baby and seen a naked woman as they showered.

Once in 2010, the Knicks players lost a game to the Thunder and said it was all because of the ghost and paranormal activity. Other players have claimed they can’t fall asleep in the “haunted” hotel.

—Kamala Harris on AG record and criminal justice system: ‘It is applied unequally based on race and based on income’—

Well it will surely be fun to see Irving exercise his acting shops once again given the success of his Uncle Drew movie feature.

Uncle Drew, played by Irving in an old-man costume, began as a gimmick for a Pepsi commercial.

The movie received overwhelming positive review and decent boxoffice numbers pulling in a domestic gross of over $42 million.