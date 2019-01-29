A Black woman and her partner were fat shamed by a white woman while on a United Airlines flight because she didn’t want to be seated between them.

In a video that’s gone viral, the blonde-haired woman can be seen hurling offensive comments towards Norma Rodgers on a flight from Las Vegas to Newark on January 2. Rodgers posted the humiliating ordeal to Facebook detailing the rude woman’s rant about being seated in between two “big” passengers, The Daily Mail reports.

“Oh my goodness, I don’t know how I’m going to do this for the next four hours,” the unnamed woman says. “This is just impossible cause they’re squishing me. Like, friggin’ just unbelievable.

“I can’t sit here because they’re both so big on left and right,” she says complaining. “I can’t even sit here.”

She then jokes: “At least they’ll keep me warm.”

The unfriendly passenger also complains about Rodgers’ partner Mckinley ‘Mac’ Frink, who was traveling with Rodgers.

Rodgers says in response: “b***h, please, ok?”

Rodgers decides to ask a flight attendant for assistance and says: “Excuse me, can you find her another seat? Because I will not be verbally abused by this b***h or anybody else.

The flight attendant asks the woman if she wanted to stand in the back as she searched for a new seat. The woman then responded “thank goodness” and hurled the same insults yet again saying “I eat salads.”

Other passengers chime in to shame the belligerent lady.

“You should be ashamed of yourself, madam,” another passenger said. “What you’re doing is so terrible, you should be ashamed of yourself.”

“I’m not politically correct,” she said.

She then continues her rudeness and says to another person: “why don’t you try and sit between those two big pigs.”

On Facebook post, Rodgers explained:

“My old days would have been to beat the b***h’s ass. The politically correct Norma called to speak with supervisors and asked that she be moved,” Rodgers wrote.

“Another passenger requested she be taken off the plane. Several passengers informed the supervisor of her behavior.”

Eventually the unidentified woman was removed from the flight.