Authorities have released a photo showing two men they want to bring in for questioning as they investigate the violent, racist, homophobic attack on Empire star, Jussie Smollett.

The Chicago Police Department released two screenshots taken from surveillance footage and shared with the public on social media.

“Photos of people of interest who were in area of the alleged assault & battery of Empire cast member. While video does not capture an encounter, detectives are taking this development seriously & wish to question individuals as more cameras are being reviewed,” the department posted.

The Empire actor and singer was brutally beaten by two men wearing ski masks in Chicago early Tuesday morning. They reportedly doused the openly gay actor with bleach and tied a noose around his neck while shouting “MAGA country.”