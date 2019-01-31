SHOWTIME’s critically- acclaimed series, The Chi, is coming back for a second season and we finally have a first look of what’s to come.

The series that was created by Emmy-winner Lena Waithe and is produced by Common left us with tons of questions after it’s explosive first season and we can’t wait to see what’s next for a few of our favorite characters from the Southside.

Will Emmett finally get his ish together for good? Will Kevin stay on the right track? Are Brandon and Jerrika going to stay together? What’s going to happen to Ronnie in prison? While the trailer doesn’t offer answers to all of our burning questions, it’s enough to make the wait a little more bearable.

Here’s the official description of Season 2:

The Chi will spotlight the ambitious plan by Brandon (Mitchell) to make his food truck a success, while navigating the class differences with his girlfriend Jerrika (Boone). Emmett (Latimore) will encounter a lot of bumps and bruises as he makes an effort to grow up and get custody of his son, guided by his mother Jada (Yolonda Ross), who is discovering a new life of her own. Kevin (Hibbert) reckons with the trauma of what he has experienced in his young life, as he strengthens the bonds with his buddies, Papa (Brown Jr.) and Jake (Epps), whose older brother Reg (Fitzpatrick) exposes Jake to twisted lessons in street survival. Lastly, an imprisoned Ronnie (Mwine) will attempt to come to terms with killing Brandon’s brother and reclaim his life, while Detective Cruz (Riesco) launches a new investigation. The season will also show the joys of living life on the Southside of Chicago.”

Check out the official trailer:

The Chi returns to Showtime April 7 at 10/9c.