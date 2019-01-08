Kevin Hart is trying hard to get back into the good graces of the LGBTQ community and took to the airwaves of his SiriusXM show “Straight from the Hart” to once again apologize for the homophobic jokes that landed him in big trouble.

Sounding somewhat sarcastic, the comedian said: “Once again, Kevin Hart apologizes for his remarks that hurt members of the LGBTQ community. I apologize,” he said on the show.

Hart’s apology is what ruffled people’s feathers in the first place with many asking if the popular comedian is really sincere.

Recently Ellen DeGeneres fanned the flames when Hart appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to explain and defend why he chose to step down from hosting the 2019 Oscars next month, after his old homophobic jokes surfaced and he found himself reluctantly apologizing for something he felt he had already done a decade earlier.

DeGeneres encouraged Hart to reconsider taking up the hosting gig and even admitted she called the Academy to make a plea on his behalf to convince them to give him a second chance. But critics also blasted DeGeneres for playing down Hart’s offensive jokes and past comments like: “One of my biggest fears is my son growing up and being gay” that got folks upset in the first place.

Hart is still trying to make amends since none of his past apologies have stuck.

He says “because now we’re in a space where I’m around people of the LGBTQ community, and I’m now aware of how these words make them feel, and why they say ‘That sh*t hurt because of what I’ve been through.’”

“I really had to dive into the whole thing — even the tweets,” Hart said of the resurfaced past jokes. “These weren’t words that I said to gay individuals.”

Hart wants to clarify his message that he is now an ally with the LGBTQ community.

“If the fight from the LGBTQ community is equality, that’s the fight.” He adds: “I’m riding with you guys. I understand you.”

Lena Waithe addressed the Hart controversy on the Golden Globes red carpet stating that the LGBTQ community has to stop being the butt of people’s jokes.