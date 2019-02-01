In what appears to be a video that has resurfaced from a four-year-old interview, Minister Louis Farrakhan is calling for a separate Black state.

The comments stem from a 2015 interview he did on “The Rock Newman Show” where the controversial leader of the Nation of Islam first made the statement.

“Let me tell you what’s gonna happen,” he says. “Yes I’m after a separate state. A separate nation. In the 60s what was our cry? We weren’t saying we want to integrate, we were saying ‘It’s nation time.’”

“That’s not just my goal,” he added. “That’s what God wants. Most of our people don’t want it here.”

Farrakhan went on to say that black people who opposed his vision were “slaves” who are enamored with wealth.

“You love your enemy,” he said. “You want to stay with your enemy. You’re in love with his wealth. I understand the fascination, slaves.

“I understand that,” he added. “But God has something else for us.”

The video, which became the talk of Right-wing media such as Fox News, comes at a time where Farrakhan’s recent anti-Semitic comments caused tension surrounding the Women’s March.

Women’s March President Tamika Mallory came under heavy criticism for referring to Farrakhan as the “G.O.A.T” in an Instagram post then doubling down on her support of him after he said “responsible for all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out turning men into women and women into men.”

In the past, Farrakhan has been described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an Extremist and the Nation of Islam has been listed as a hate group for its homophobic and anti-Semitic rhetoric.