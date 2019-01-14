During an appearance on The View on Monday, Tamika Mallory, the co-president of the Women’s March once again found herself having to defend her admiration and support of the controversial Nation of Islam leader Minister Louis Farrakhan, including a nearly two year old Instagram post where she referred to him as “the GOAT.”

“I didn’t call him the Greatest of All Time because of his rhetoric,” Mallory said during her appearance on The View. “I called him the Greatest of All Time because of what he’s done in Black communities.”

In May 2017, Mallory posted a photo of herself with Farrakhan on Instagram that was captioned “Thank God this man is still alive and doing well. He is definitely the GOAT.” Mallory also attended the Nation of Islam’s Saviours’ Day event last February, along with other Women’s March founding members.



It was during Farrakhan’s speech that he said that Jewish people are “responsible for all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out turning men into women and women into men.” In the past, Farrakhan has been described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an Extremist and the Nation of Islam has been listed as a hate group for its homophobic and anti-Semitic rhetoric.

“As a leader, as a black leader in a country that is still dealing with some very serious unresolved issues as it relates to the black experience in this country, I go into a lot of difficult spaces,” Mallory said. “Wherever my people are, there that’s where I must also be.”

View co-host Meghan McCain pounced on Mallory’s stance, questioning her sincerity and pressing her to outwardly condemn his anti-Semitic statements.

“I would never be comfortable supporting someone who said, ‘I’m not an anti-Semite, I’m an anti-termite,’ ‘It’s the wicked Jews, the false Jews that are promoting lesbianism, homosexuality,’” McCain said citing other Farrakhan statements. “You’re talking about women, you should be talking about all women, including Jewish women and conservative women.

When McCain, whose late father John McCain famously voted against Martin Luther King Day as a member of the U.S. Senate pressed her to condemn Farrakhan, she would not fully.

“We didn’t make those remarks,” Mallory said. “I don’t agree with many of Minister Farrakhan’s statements.”

McCain pressed, “Do you condemn them?”

“I don’t agree with these statements,” Mallory responded. “It’s not my language, it’s not the way that I speak, it’s not how I organize. I should never be judged through the lens of a man.”

Check out the appearance on The View and see for yourself.