Colin Kaepernick is receiving support from Angela Davis, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant, who all donned NFL-style jerseys in support of the former quarterback.

Kaepernick, who took a knee to protest racial injustice against Blacks, posted a photo of Davis wearing a No. 7 Jersey and the hashtag #IMWITHKAP. Kaepernick wore No. 7 when he played with the San Francisco 49ers. The quarterback became a free agent in the 2016-17 season yet has not been signed by an NFL team, in spite of being better than most backup quarterbacks and arguably even some starters. Kaepernick field a grievance against the NFL in 2017, saying owners colluded to keep him from playing. He is currently pursuing a lawsuit against the NFL.

“I can’t explain how much it means to have the support of the Icon Angela Davis!” Kaepernick said on Twitter. “She has laid the foundation for myself and many others to fight against anti-blackness, and has never wavered! We love and appreciate you!”

NBA players LeBron James and Kevin Durant also used the Super Bowl weekend to express support for Kaepernick in their clothing attire.

Kaepernick tweeted photos of James and Durant wearing his limited edition “#ImWithKap” jerseys.

“Thank you to my Brother @KDTrey5 for rockin with me, especially this week!” Kaepernick said to Durant. The quarterback posting several flame emojis in another tweet thanking James.

Last year, Nike made Kaepernick the face of its “Just Do It” ad campaign, and he began selling the limited edition jerseys shortly thereafter.

In 2016, Kaepernick became the first NFL player to protest racial injustice and police brutality by taking a knee during the playing of the National Anthem. He became the center of attack from conservatives and was frequently lambasted by Trump for his protests, with some Republicans vowing to boycott the league if owners didn’t demand that players stand for the anthem.

Many military veterans sided with Kaepernick’s right to protest and said that freedom of expression was why they served.