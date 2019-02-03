BERKELEY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 24: In this handout provided by the St. Louis County Police Department, a handgun is pictured that was recovered following the officer involved shooting at the Mobil on the Run gas station on December 24, 2014 in Berkeley, Missouri. 18 year-old Antonio Martin was shot and killed yesterday by a Berkeley police officer after he pulled a gun on the officer who was responding to a report of stealing in the St. Louis suburb near Ferguson, Missouri. Following the shooting protesters gathered at the scene and conflicts broke out between officers and protesters. (Photo by St. Louis County Police Department via Getty Images)

Cash Money rapper Blueface was arrested in Los Angeles for gun possession.

According to AllHipHop, several people called 911 to report that gangs were planning something in downtown LA. The police were notified that there were rappers carrying large amounts of loot and wearing expensive jewelry in the area at around 7 p.m. The immediate concern, according to police, was that gangs had robbed the area in recent weeks and the rappers were easy targets.

When the LAPD arrived, Jonathan Porter, known professionally as Blueface Bleedem or just Blueface, he and his friends took off running, with several of them allegedly ditching their guns as they ran. Cops caught Blueface and two others and apprehended them when it was discovered that they had loaded guns.

Blueface was booked for felony possession of a loaded firearm, and was later released on $35,000 bail. Here is a video of the arrest.

The California rapper was signed to Bryan “Birdman” Williams’ Cash Money Records’ West Coast imprint, known as Cash Money West, last November. He posted pics to his Instagram page of him in the studio with Drake and Quavo. Blueface went viral for his unique high-pitched voice and style after the release of a video for his song “Respect My Crypn” through WorldstarHipHop‘s YouTube channel. He also is the rapper behind “Thotiana” and “Next Big Thing.”

A few months ago, Porter also had a run in with the law. On November 16, the rapper was at a Chevron gas station, when he was approached by a man who tried to rob him. Blueface fired shots at the man’s vehicle and was later arrested and charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle, which is a felony in California. In that incident, Porter was released on $50,000 bail.