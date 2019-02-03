Nearly a week after he was assaulted by two men in Chicago, Jussie Smollett took to the stage on Saturday at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, telling about 400 audience-goers that “I had to be here tonight, y’all. I can’t let the motherf—ers win.”

“I have so many words on my heart,” Smollett said, according to Variety magazine. “The most important thing I have to say is thank you so much and that I’m okay. I’m not fully healed yet, but I’m going to. And I’m gonna stand strong with y’all… l will always stand for love. I will never stand for anything other than that. Regardless of what anyone else says, I will only stand for love. And I hope that you all will stand with me. So now… let’s do it.”

Before he hit the stage, Smollett’s brother, Jojo, introduced him, saying, “There’s been an outpouring of love and support … There’s also been (inflammatory) stories spread that have hurt him deeply,” according to Variety magazine. “I sincerely wanted him to stay out of the public until he healed. And after much debate, some arguing and many tears, my family and I have realized that tonight is an important part of his healing. You see, he’s been a fighter since he was a baby. He fought his attackers that night and he continues to fight. Jussie is a true artist every time he breathes. But above all else, he is the epitome of love.”

When Smollett took to the stage at his sold-out concert, he had some words to get off his chest. The actor/singer spent time rebutting false rumors and addressing skepticism about his account of the attack.

“Just because there has been a lot of stuff said about me that’s absolutely not true…” he began. Then he looked up in the balcony, before going on. “I’m sure my lawyer’s sitting up there like: ‘No, Jussie, no! No! Shut the f— up and sing.’”

Speaking from notes, Smollett said there were “four points” in particular he wanted to clarify: “I was bruised but my ribs were not cracked; they were not broken. I went to the doctor immediately… I was not hospitalized. Both my doctors in L.A. and Chicago cleared me to perform, but said to take care, obviously. And above all: I fought the f— back.”

The audience erupted into cheers. “I’m the gay Tupac! So now, we can do our encore.”

After the encore was over, Smollett told the crowd: “We are proud. We are gay.”

Rep. Maxine Waters, filmmaker Lee Daniels, and actor Wilson Cruz were among those in attendance for the show. Smollett teared up addressing Cruz.

“I promised myself I was not gonna cry tonight… Someone in the crowd that I want to recognize: Wilson Cruz is someone I identified with growing up. I stand on the backs of so many people — of the Lee Daniels and the Wilson Cruzes — and I pray to God I make you all proud,” he said.

Later in his performance, Smollett introduced a song about his boyfriend, saying “over these last four days, my man… Everybody should be blessed enough to have a love like that. But love will f— you up.” On another song, he gave daps to the Lyons, his fictional work family. “A lot of my ‘Empire’ family (is) here. Happy to bring to life my character Jamal Lyon. This song, it kind of has a new meaning for me,” Smollett said, according to Variety, making a segue into “Heaven.”

In his first statement, released exclusive to theGrio, the Smollett family said:

“In the early hours of Tuesday morning, our beloved son and brother, Jussie, was the victim of a violent and unprovoked attack. We want to be clear, this was a racial and homophobic hate crime. Jussie has told the police everything from the very beginning. His story has never changed, and we are hopeful they will find these men and bring them to justice. Our family thanks everyone for their prayers and the huge amount of love he has received. We are thankful to our village for your immense support during this trying time. We are so grateful that God saw him through this cowardly attack alive. Jussie is a warrior whose light cannot be dimmed. We want people to understand these targeted hate crimes are happening to our sisters, brothers and our gender non-conforming siblings, many who reside within the intersection of multiple identities, on a monthly, weekly, and sometimes even daily basis all across our country. Oftentimes ending fatally, these are inhumane acts of domestic terrorism and they should be treated as such. They will continue to occur until we hold each other accountable. Make no mistake, words matter. Hateful words lead to hateful actions. Radical love is the only solution, but passivity will be our downfall. We, as a family, will continue to work for love, equity and justice until it reigns supreme in our nation and all over the world.

Chicago police said on Friday that they are “making gains” in the investigation.