Atlanta police have arrested rapper and actor, Bow Wow, with misdemeanor battery charges, the day before Super Bowl LIII is played in the city.

Shad Moss, was arrested following a fight with a woman in Midtown Atlanta and by the looks of his mug shot, she was not playing with the “Shortie Like Mine” rapper. According to CNN , Bow Wow, whose real name is, was arrested following a fight with a woman in Midtown Atlanta and by the looks of his mug shot, she was not playing with the “Shortie Like Mine” rapper.

The woman, who has been identified Leslie Holden, claims that the 31-year old assaulted her inside of an apartment building, but he is claiming to be the victim in their violent encounter. Both suffered minor injuries with Bow Wow having multiple scratches to his face. The incident allegedly took place around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

“Officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties were charged with battery,” said Officer Jarius Daugherty in a statement. READ MORE: Dallas cop who fatally shot Botham Jean makes a court appearance; sticks to gag order

Bow Wow and the women were taken to the Fulton County Jail, but according to jail records received by CNN, he was being held in jail on $8,000 signature bond. Looks like he will be able to process out of the Fulton County Jail by Saturday evening.

TheGrio has reached out to Bow Wow’s representatives for further comment.