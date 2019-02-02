Atlanta police have arrested rapper and actor, Bow Wow, with misdemeanor battery charges, the day before Super Bowl LIII is played in the city.
According to CNN, Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss, was arrested following a fight with a woman in Midtown Atlanta and by the looks of his mug shot, she was not playing with the “Shortie Like Mine” rapper.
The woman, who has been identified Leslie Holden, claims that the 31-year old assaulted her inside of an apartment building, but he is claiming to be the victim in their violent encounter. Both suffered minor injuries with Bow Wow having multiple scratches to his face. The incident allegedly took place around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
“Officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties were charged with battery,” said Officer Jarius Daugherty in a statement.
Bow Wow and the women were taken to the Fulton County Jail, but according to jail records received by CNN, he was being held in jail on $8,000 signature bond. Looks like he will be able to process out of the Fulton County Jail by Saturday evening.
TheGrio has reached out to Bow Wow’s representatives for further comment.
Past Problems
After the untimely death last year of rapper Mac Miller, who reportedly died of a drug overdose, Bow Wow opened up about the time he used to sip “lean” and launched a series of encouraging tweets urging kids to steer clear of drugs,Complexreports.
“To the youth—Stop with these dumb ass drugs. Im going to let something out. When me and omarion worked on FACE OFF album. I was high off lean everyday! When yall saw me on BET going off on torae i was high off lean. My attitude everything changed,” admitted the Growing Up Hip Hop star.