On Sunday, a number of celebrities and influencers called a timeout for the Super Bowl to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

And from the looks of the former quarterback’s timeline, Kap received a lot of support as the hashtag #ImWithKap trended during Super Bowl Sunday and the pledges came pouring in to his nonprofit organization, The Daily Mail reports.

From award-winning movie director Ava Duvernay, rapper Common, comedian Nick Cannon to legendary civil rights icons Harry Belafonte and Angela Davis, supporters posted photos wearing their ‘#ImWithKap’ shirts on social media.

And Kaepernick’s activism also hasn’t gone unnoticed by John Carlos, the former track and field athlete who made history pumping his fist in the air with a Black Power salute on the podium with Tommie Smith during the 1968 Summer Olympics.

Much like Kap, Carlos caused much political controversy and in this moment he posted a pic in a #ImWithKap jersey on, showing his support.

“It means the world to me to have the support of John Carlos, an Icon who paved the way for myself and many others to continue to fight systemic oppression. Thank you for your sacrifice for us!✊🏾” Kaepernick wrote.

It means the world to me to have the support of John Carlos, an Icon who paved the way for myself and many others to continue to fight systemic oppression. Thank you for your sacrifice for us!✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/egc6mJEY6z — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) February 4, 2019

“I can’t explain how much it means to have the support of the Icon Angela Davis!” Kaepernick said on Twitter. “She has laid the foundation for myself and many others to fight against anti-blackness, and has never wavered! We love and appreciate you!”

I can’t explain how much it means to have the support of the Icon Angela Davis! She has laid the foundation for myself and many others to fight against anti-blackness, and has never wavered! We love and appreciate you! pic.twitter.com/do4AIRTHJR — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) February 2, 2019



DuVernay tweeted:

“I will not be a spectator, viewer or supporter of the #SuperBowl today in protest of the @NFL’s racist treatment of @Kaepernick7 and its ongoing disregard for the health + well-being of all its players,” DuVernay tweeted. “To watch the game is to compromise my beliefs. It’s not worth it. #ImWithKap.”

NBA players LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry also showed their support over the weekend.

Eric Reid, who has kneeled alongside Kap and formerly played for the San Francisco 49ers, played cards with his daughter as a play to pass the time on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Yall see what we’re doing today. Support @kaepernick7 today by participating in the #7Challenge and donate $7 to @yourrightscamp and then challenge 7 others. I challenge @ShaqBrown10 @R_Reid06 @jreid_viii @marquisegoodwin @KSTiLLS @iThinkIsee12 @StephenCurry30”

Hi there while you’re enjoying this mediocre Maroon 5 halftime please remember a football legend was blacklisted from this entire sport for merely putting his knee on the ground in protest of black people being murdered. Enjoy your pop music! — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) February 4, 2019

The greatest shooter ever, and great human being! @StephenCurry30 Thank you for always supporting! Tell Canon I said what’s up! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/HTJR2uFd5S — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) February 4, 2019

The legend himself, Harry Belafonte! Your legacy speaks for itself, and continued support means the world to me!✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/oxrj16macD — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) February 4, 2019

With amazing young stars like @stormreid our future is bright! Keep shining! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/IU9B2R6njH — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) February 4, 2019

The Super Bowl is typically four hours long. That’s 240 minutes. According Mapping Police Violence and the Washington Post, the Police killed 1,165 people in 2018. That would mean that for every minute of the Super Bowl, the police killed close to 5 people. #ImWithKap — L E F T (@LeftSentThis) February 4, 2019

“I’m not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color.” —Colin Kaepernick pic.twitter.com/XKa8svvNy9 — Haymarket Books (@haymarketbooks) February 3, 2019

“Colin Kaepernick took a knee for us!” Everyone has opinion on Kap, but what about mothers who had their children killed by police. Pls listen: #ImWithKap #TakeAKnee on #SuperBowlLIIIpic.twitter.com/4TFmrZqe2v — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) February 3, 2019

Thank you to my Brother @TreySongz for holdin me down! pic.twitter.com/LA2xakQ2BJ — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) February 1, 2019