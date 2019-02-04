Cardi B is coming for Tomi Lahren on Twitter again, this time it is due to Lahren’s response to the arrest of 21 Savage this past Sunday.

Shortly after the news broke, Tomi felt compelled to tweet: “I got one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight ICE agents ready to deport ya,” which is a play on the lyrics of his song “Bank Account.”

—Bill Maher under fire for “Popeye’s Chicken” comment to Congressman—

Cardi, who already threatened to “dog walk” Tomi after she go out of line last month, chimed in with another warning.

Don’t make me get my leash https://t.co/ErQ2RhzDeg — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 4, 2019

21 Savage, real name Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested on Sunday by ICE who have said that the rapper has overstayed his visa and is actually a citizen of the United Kingdom. The beef between Cardi and Tomi goes back to last month’s government shutdown.

After Cardi famously called for Donald Trump to end the shutdown. Tomi chimed in on Twitter.

“Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys!” Lahren wrote in response to Cardi’s comments, shortly after Cardi criticized Trump for calling some federal employees back to work without being paid in an expletive-filled Instagram rant.

—Bow Wow claims that his girlfriend threw a lamp at him during the violent brawl—

Cardi quickly responded, “Leave me alone. I will dog walk you.” Lahren went on to insult Cardi’s intelligence and Cardi quickly clapped back

“You’re blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much,” the rapper wrote back in a fiery response. “You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP!”