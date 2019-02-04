The mug shot of Bow Wow with his face scratched up following his arrest for domestic assault on Saturday elicited shock and, sadly, mockery from around the social media world this past weekend.

Now, the rapper, whose real name is Shad Moss, is telling everyone that he was the actual victim of the assault and not his girlfriend Leslie Holden. Moss released a statement saying that the fight started after a bad night at an Atlanta nightclub where he took issue with Holden being too friendly with another man.

“Shad ‘Bow Wow’ Moss was wrongfully arrested earlier this morning for the first time after being beaten by an out of control intoxicated female, Ms. Leslie Holden, in an Atlanta condominium,” his attorney, Joe S. Habachy, said in a statement. The only two independent witnesses both corroborated his version of events indicating that Ms. Holden was simply out of control and was without a doubt the primary aggressor.

“For no logical reason officers arrested both parties despite having clear-cut evidence that Bow Wow was the victim in the case,” he continued “Ms. Holden beat him with a lamp, bit him on his side, and spit on him while Bow Wow continually made efforts to avoid her.”

The officer arrested both Moss and Holden because they couldn’t determine who was the aggressor in the incident. TMZ has reported that Bow Wow claims that Holden also called him a “bi*ch ass ni**a” before the fight.

Bow Wow suffered multiple injuries, including the scratches on his face which is seen in the mug shot. Holden says that she suffered three broken ribs in the fight and broke fingernails from scratching Bow Wow.