Trevor Noah is not one to shy away from throwing jabs at the 45th president of the United States. On the latest episode of his hilarious, but newsworthy series The Daily Show, Noah pokes fun at President Donald Trump’s speech for the State of the Union Address.

During a special episode entitled State of the Union 2019: Uncancelled — LIVE, the host mocked Trump’s pronunciation and speaking skills, in addition to other notable moments from the speech.

The State of the Union address had been postponed a week later due to the government shutdown, which should have worked out good for The POTUS. Noah said it was “good, because it gave Trump extra time to practice mispronouncing big words.”

This isn’t the first time the show joked about Trump’s pronunciation, either. According to The Washington Examiner, The Daily Show pointed out Trump’s enunciation of words at the end of his Jerusalem speech in 2017 when he announced that Jerusalem would be the capital of Israel.

The show tweeted, “The president of the United Shtates recognizes Jeroozhum,” using the hashtag #DenturedDonald.

“Did President Trump just ‘Adele Dazeem’ the United States,” host Trevor Noah jokingly said. His comment was in reference to John Travolta‘s widely known mispronunciation of Idina Menzel‘s name at the 2014 Oscars.

Noah is not the only one who keeps noticing the president gets tongue twisted with words. The Daily Mail reported that Times foreign policy correspondent John Walcott revealed to CNN earlier this week that Trump pronounced two words incorrectly during a White House security meeting with intelligence officials.