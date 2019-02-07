On the heels of two explosive documentaries about the trainwreck that was the Fyre Festival, it appears rapper Ja Rule is promoting a knock off of the app behind the whole fiasco.

According to the Daily Mail, on Monday, Ja Rule, whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins, announced to his nearly 800,000 followers on Twitter that he was available ‘for bookings’ through his new website and app Ice Connect (ICONN).

The company’s website, explains that ICONN, “is a celebrity entertainment booking & concierge service created by industry veterans. Made for the culture by those who live it.” And that the acronym ICE stands for: innovate, create, entertain.

In addition to Ja Rule, the site claims to have access to notable celebrities, athletes and media personalities such as Cardi B, Amber Rose, Childish Gambino, Stephen Curry and Migos.

A booking request can be made by simply filling out a logistics form, providing an overview of your event and then designating a payment plan.

Viewers who watched the highly publicized documentaries done by HULU and Netflix about the Fyre Festival are already well versed on what the Fyre app was intended to do when Rule entered into his business venture with entrepreneur Billy McFarland, who was sentenced to six years in prison for his part in the failed festival.

On social media some found it incredibly tone deaf of the 42 year old to roll out this launch while workers scammed by McFarland had yet to receive restitution.

Hey look its a con man calling his business “I Conn”. First honest things he’s done since ruining people’s livelihoods and ripping off the locals. — Keith Platt (@KeithPlatt) February 4, 2019

Others argued that due to the failure of Fyre, this shows that Ja Rule is up to the same type of ruse and is libel to do the same thing again through another brand name.

My biggest question with #FyreFestival is why didn't Ja Rule go to jail?? Clearly he was the mastermind behind it. And his new app, ICONN, is just an arrogant, egotistical play on words as to what he really is capable of!! #FyreFraud pic.twitter.com/vgjnQpnYTP — The Fashion Catalyst (@fashioncatalyst) February 2, 2019