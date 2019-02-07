A Florida man has been arrested due to allegations that he attempted to run over his son with his pickup truck as punishment for refusing to take a bath.

According to local news station WEAR-TV, on Tuesday, Joseph Riley was arrested after the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office received calls from concerned residents who spotted him inside the truck following his son down the street. Witnesses said they notified authorities after they heard loud screams then saw the vehicle accelerating at high speeds.

According to the report, the frightened child ran into a neighbor’s house begging for help and stated that his father was trying to run him over.

The child went on to explain that when he refused to take a bath his father threatened to whip him with a belt, so he fled out of the house to get away from him. That’s when the 45-year-old, who had been drinking heavily earlier that day decided to chase him down in his vehicle.

In addition to putting the minor in danger, responding officers claim Riley was still visibly intoxicated when they got to the scene and had trouble standing up by himself while being interviewed. When they attempted to arrest him he lunged at the officers.

WBBH-TV reports that the father has been charged with domestic violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and resisting officers.

Escambia County Jail records show Riley is due to appear in court on Feb. 28 to face the charges, but is currently being held without bond.