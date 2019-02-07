The 10th annual AAFCA Awards went down in Los Angeles Wednesday night and the elaborate event drew tons of beautiful, Black stars who were happy to celebrate all the #BlackExcellence in entertainment this year. Everyone from Ryan Coogler to Ava DuVernay to Regina Hall was in attendance for the lavish soiree that featured a sit-down dinner and tons of great speeches from our brightest stars.

AAFCA announces 2019 Special Achievement Awards honorees

John David Washington accepted the award for Best Actor and shared his heartfelt appreciation for the AAFCA and their ongoing support while several other stars shared similar sentiments when they hit the stage.

Check out a few of our favorite looks from the star-studded red carpet: