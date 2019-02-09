Black conservative figure Candace Owens is responding to a firestorm that erupted Friday on social media after revelations about comments she made that some criticized for appearing to normalize the philosophies of Adolf Hitler, reports Business Insider.

In response to criticisms that her remarks made in December appeared to support Hitler, Owens said the words were taken out of context and she blamed the media, tweeting, “Leftist journalists are still insane.”

Owens, an avid Donald Trump supporter and communications director for Turning Point USA, a conservative student organization, said in a new video that she believes the public needs to get away from automatically connecting the word “nationalist” with Hitler.

—Collaboration rumors swirl after Rihanna and Jay-Z are seen together—

In the December Owens made the following statement which is at the center of the controversy:

“I think that the definition gets poisoned by elitists that actually want globalism,” Owens said in the full quote. “Globalism is what I don’t want. Whenever we say ‘nationalism,’ the first thing people think about, at least in America, is Hitler. You know, he was a national socialist, but if Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, OK, fine.”

Owens goes on to say, “The problem is that he wanted – he had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalize. He wanted everybody to be German, everybody to be speaking German, everybody to look a different way. That’s not, to me, that’s not nationalism. In thinking about how we could go bad down the line, I don’t really have an issue with nationalism. I really don’t. I think that it’s OK.”

—‘Young and the Restless’ to pay tribute to Kristoff St. John—

Chelsea Clinton was among those who excoriated Owens for her comments. The former first daughter tweeted, “There was nothing, using @RealCandaceO own words, ‘great’ about the Third Reich before it began annexing & invading its neighbors.”

Owens shared the tweet and responded that Clinton said nothing about revelations that Ralph Northam, a Democrat and governor of Virginia, continues to deal with a scandal that erupted after a photo surfaced from his medical yearbook of one person in blackface and a person next to them wearing Ku Klux Klan robes.

“WOW. @Chelsea Clinton remained SILENT on the Northam blackface scandal, yet she chose to publish a VILE LIE that I, a Black conservative, said the ‘Third Reich was great,’ “ Owens tweeted Saturday. “Will she retract her statement? Or should we add this to the pile of Clinton crimes against black people?”

On Friday, Clinton tweeted to Owens the link to resources about the Holocaust – one in a series of tweets between the two in which Owens referred to Chelsea Clinton’s “trash parents” and “racist parents.”

“Don’t you ever in your miserable life have the audacity to tweet at someone who (sic) educating Blacks on the nasty, racist, harmful ‘evil regime’ policies inflicted by your soulless mother and father … ,” Owens tweeted.