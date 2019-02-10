Gucci has apologized after complaints that a turtleneck with an oversized collar and cut-out red lips designed to cover the face, resembled blackface. According to reports, the black wool balaclava sweater was available for $890 on one site, and because of the outrage the garment was pulled off the shelf.

Many celebrities have called for people to fallback from the luxury brand. T.I. and Waka Flocka Flame have also encouraged people to start supporting black-owned fashion designers and labels. Spike Lee has called for a boycott and Soulja Boy has even promised to give all his Gucci stuff away. Everyone feels as if the brands does not respect the culture and is not sensitive to the Black community that has embraced the brands.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Gucci said it was committed to diversity and considered it a “fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected and at the forefront of every decision we make.”

The community saluted the brand just last year for hiring iconic Hip-Hop fashion designer, Dapper Dan. Many want to know “What is Dan saying?”

Dapper Dan has revealed plans to meet with the label’s CEO this week to discuss the company’s blackface scandal. He hit up his Instagram on Sunday to announce what’s getting ready to go down.

“I am a Black man before I am a brand,” the wrote in an IG post. “Another fashion house has gotten it outrageously wrong. There is no excuse nor apology that can erase this kind of insult.”

He added, “The CEO of Gucci has agreed to come from Italy to Harlem this week to meet with me, along with members of the community and other industry leaders. There cannot be inclusivity without accountability. I will hold everyone accountable.”