Americans face another partial government shutdown later this week, as both Republicans and Democrats say talks over border security funding have reached an impasse.

If an agreement isn’t reached by midnight Friday, the government could partially shut down… again. Just three weeks after the end of Donald Trump’s 35 day hijacking of the nation, federal workers brace for another tough time.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday that talks to keep the government open are “all over the map, and I think it’s all over the map because of the Democrats.” Mulvaney also serves as director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Late last December, several key government agencies closed for over a month after Congress refused to approve more than $5 billion to pay for Trump’s wall on the U.S. southern border.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers recently expressed optimism about reaching a deal, but the mood seems to have shifted.

“I think the talks are stalled right now. I’m hoping we can get off the dime later today or in the morning because time’s ticking away,” Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) said on Fox News Sunday.

Lawmakers have until Friday to avoid another partial shutdown. GOP Rep. Liz Cheney went to her twitter and posted that she is “hopeful that this committee will come up with a proposal that we can all support… but it’s going to have to include funding that will allow us to secure the border.”

As noted by The Huff Post, work on a funding bill needs to start within the next 24 hours in order for it to be on Trump’s desk by Feb. 15

“I’m not confident we’re going to get there,” Shelby said.

Trump has threatened to declare a “national emergency” and divert money from vital programs to build his wall if Congress does not bend.

“There are pots of money where presidents, all presidents, have access to without a national emergency” declaration, Mulvaney said.